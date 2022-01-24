SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.92

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 15132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

