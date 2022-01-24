Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.