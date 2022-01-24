Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.03 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

