Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $52.19 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35.

