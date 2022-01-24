Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 55.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,578 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

