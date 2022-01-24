Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IYT opened at $256.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

