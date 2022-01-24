Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $241.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

