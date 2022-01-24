Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.90

Senior plc (LON:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.90 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 42282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.30 ($1.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.71.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

