ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.



Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $507.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.67.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

