SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 15,395 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 161.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $318.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNDC shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

