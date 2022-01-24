SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

