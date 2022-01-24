SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after acquiring an additional 348,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 734,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,905,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 49,189 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.99 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

