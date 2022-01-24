SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

