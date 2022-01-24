SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFST opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

