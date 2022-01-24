SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 805,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

