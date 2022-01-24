Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHLX. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after buying an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.