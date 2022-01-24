Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,568.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $882.12 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $868.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,442.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

