ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTI. TheStreet downgraded ShotSpotter from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

SSTI stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $298.79 million, a PE ratio of -232.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

