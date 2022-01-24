SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$110,000.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,552,925.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 38,900 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.07, for a total value of C$430,502.41.

On Thursday, November 25th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 85,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$936,700.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

