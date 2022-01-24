SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

