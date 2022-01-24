Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.