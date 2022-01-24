Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 227,350 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 640.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

