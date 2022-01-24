Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $44.30 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $73.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,533.59. 62,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,868.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,797.28 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

