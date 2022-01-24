Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $21,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. 34,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

