SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at 7.11 on Friday. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of 7.05 and a fifty-two week high of 15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.60.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

