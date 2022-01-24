SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.84

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 1196431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,173,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.