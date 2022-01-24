South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Get South State alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.68 on Thursday. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that South State will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.