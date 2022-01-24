Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

