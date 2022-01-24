S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $494.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

