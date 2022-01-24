S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $494.00 at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $416.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
