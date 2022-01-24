SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,071 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

