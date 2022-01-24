SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.12

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.12 and last traded at $106.13, with a volume of 51814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.59.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.