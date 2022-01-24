SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.68

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.68 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 1320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

