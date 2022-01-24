SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

