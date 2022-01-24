SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $88.59

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.59 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 1398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

