SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 501,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,320,221 shares.The stock last traded at $72.09 and had previously closed at $72.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

