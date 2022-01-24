SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $101,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

KRE opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

