Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $10,828.53 and approximately $415.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00298447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.