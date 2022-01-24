SRB Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SRB Corp reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after buying an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,499,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $233.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,221. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.