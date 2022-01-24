SRB Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SRB Corp reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $204,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 39.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:PM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.20. 24,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,696. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.