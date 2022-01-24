SRB Corp Sells 1,011 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SRB Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $579.30. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,407. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $832.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $720.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.06. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

