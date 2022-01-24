STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA opened at $71.56 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

