Stafi (FIS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.80 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Stafi has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00169503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.00360144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00061040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

