Stephens Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target upped by Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.