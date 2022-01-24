Stephens Raises Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $35.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target upped by Stephens from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.24.
BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.
In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
