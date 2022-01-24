Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.77

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of research firms have commented on STER. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $10,692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $9,916,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter worth $14,045,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $19,567,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

