STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,258 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of STM opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.40.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.