Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

