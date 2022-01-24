Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.26.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

