SUN (SUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.74 or 0.06580388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.82 or 0.99467137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006707 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

