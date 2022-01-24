Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.95.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

