Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

LON:SUR opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.33. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of £158.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.