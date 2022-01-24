SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SurgePays stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. SurgePays has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,572.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 58,882 shares of company stock valued at $111,787 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SurgePays stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.41% of SurgePays as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.